HUZZIFF, Margaret Alice:
On 28 September 2019, peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 94 years. Resident of Maida Vale Retirement Village. Beloved wife of the late Les, dearly loved mother of Peter and Jeffrey, Jenny and Neil Gordon, Robert and Michelle, David and Sandra; treasured grandma of Emily, Yvonne, Gareth, Aidan, Megan, Geraldine, Angela and Julia; and granny of 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral Project and left at the service. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Taranaki Interim Cathedral Church of St Mary, 40 Vivian Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019