Margaret JOHNSON

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Paradise lovely lady, i will miss you ❤ Alan..."
    - Eleanor Potts
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Joanne Mudgway
  • "Dear Alan, My deepest sympathy to you, can't believe I..."
    - Ngairene Wilton
Death Notice

JOHNSON,
Margaret Ann (Dew):
Sadly departed on 12th September 2019, but forever in our hearts. Dearly loved wife of Allan Johnson. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Debbie & Rex, Bruce, Tina, Catherine & Howard Foley, Skip & the late Sandy Priest, Steve Johnson, & Vaughan Dew. Loved sister to Carroll Munro, Barbara, Jan & John (both deceased). Much loved Nana to many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on Monday 16th September, at 11.00am, at the Stratford War Memorial Hall. Please bring finger food for a light luncheon afterwards.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.