JOHNSON,
Margaret Ann (Dew):
Sadly departed on 12th September 2019, but forever in our hearts. Dearly loved wife of Allan Johnson. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Debbie & Rex, Bruce, Tina, Catherine & Howard Foley, Skip & the late Sandy Priest, Steve Johnson, & Vaughan Dew. Loved sister to Carroll Munro, Barbara, Jan & John (both deceased). Much loved Nana to many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on Monday 16th September, at 11.00am, at the Stratford War Memorial Hall. Please bring finger food for a light luncheon afterwards.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019