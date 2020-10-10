KISSICK, Margaret Mary
(Peg) (nee Cameron):
Passed peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Diane (New Plymouth), the late Margaret Agius (Australia), Gerald and Ngaire (Te Puke), Pat and Fran (Christchurch), Tony & Pam (Putaruru), Kathy and Alan Machray (Wellington), Noel and Deb (New Plymouth), Chris and Jenny (Hawera), and Julie and Rob Falk (Wellington). Adored Nana of 25 grandchildren and Great-Nana / 'Wee Nana' of 36 great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to 'The Kissick Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A Requiem Mass for Peg will be celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 24 Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 3.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020