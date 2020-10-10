Margaret KISSICK

  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with Peg's family. We have..."
    - Stephen Kissick
  • "Dear Kathy and Alan, and the Kissick family. Thinking of..."
  • "I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to all the Kissick..."
    - Pam Johns
  • "We have fond memories of Peg on the occasions that we met..."
  • "Deepest sympathies to all,in particular Chris and Jenny. ..."
    - ross Madgwick
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
24 Clinton Street
Fitzroy
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Awanui Cemetery
Death Notice

KISSICK, Margaret Mary
(Peg) (nee Cameron):
Passed peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Diane (New Plymouth), the late Margaret Agius (Australia), Gerald and Ngaire (Te Puke), Pat and Fran (Christchurch), Tony & Pam (Putaruru), Kathy and Alan Machray (Wellington), Noel and Deb (New Plymouth), Chris and Jenny (Hawera), and Julie and Rob Falk (Wellington). Adored Nana of 25 grandchildren and Great-Nana / 'Wee Nana' of 36 great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to 'The Kissick Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A Requiem Mass for Peg will be celebrated at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 24 Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 11.30am, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 3.00pm.

