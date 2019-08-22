LOVELL, Margaret:
On 20 August 2019, peacefully, at Riverside Lifecare Home, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of John; loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Alain, Katherine and Luke, Hannah and Terry; loved Gran of Isabelle, Nicole and Arthur; loved sister of Michael and Robert. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Henui Street, Fitzroy, on Monday 26 August at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019