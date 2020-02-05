MAITLAND, Margaret Ann
(formerly Wells):
It is with great sadness Margaret's family announce her sudden death at home in Chipping, Norton, on 25 January 2020. Much loved wife of George Wells (dec) and Paul Maitland (dec). Dearly loved and respected Mum of Bryan (dec), Peter & Jenny, Jani & Rupert Parsons (UK). Wonderful Grandma and great-Grandma to Tahlia, Matt & Monique, Nick & Chloe; George, Laura & Josh, Harry and Oliver. Loved step-mother to Anna, Lucy and families. Funeral service to be held in Chipping, Norton, UK, on Friday 14th February.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020