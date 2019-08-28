MITCHELL,
Margaret Clare (nee Ward):
9.4.32 – 19.8.19
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital. Loved wife of the late Ian. Dearly loved Mum of Merran, Peter (Adelaide) and Gavin (dec). Respected mother-in-law of Terry, Sheryl & Paul. Cherished Nana of Lachlan (London), Carlin & Torran Lepper & partners, Chantelle & Michael, Jamie-Lee (Adelaide) & Joanne. Great-Nana of Rachel & Aria (Adelaide) & Rylan. As per Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages c/o PO Box 224, New Plymouth 4340.
"She did it her way in the end"
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019