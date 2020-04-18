Margaret MUDGWAY

  • "To John & Carole, Dawn & Neil & Families, so sorry to hear..."
    - Trevor & Kath. Mudgway
  • "To Dawn Neil and family please accept our deepest sympathy ..."
    - Robyn and John Newell
  • "A wonderful and enthusiastic lady. Totally involved in the..."
    - Kevan McLaughlan
  • "MUDGWAY, Margaret Mary: Peacefully on Monday 13th April..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

MUDGWAY, Margaret Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Doug, and much loved mother and mother-in-law to John & Carole (Hawera), David (deceased), Dawn & Neil Colman (Toko), Colleen (deceased) & Ray Theaker (Normanby), and Paul (deceased). Loving Granny to her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Chalmers Rest Home for their care and compassion during these difficult times. In light of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. All messages to 908 Toko Road, RD22, Stratford 4392.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
