MUDGWAY, Margaret Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Doug, and much loved mother and mother-in-law to John & Carole (Hawera), David (deceased), Dawn & Neil Colman (Toko), Colleen (deceased) & Ray Theaker (Normanby), and Paul (deceased). Loving Granny to her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Chalmers Rest Home for their care and compassion during these difficult times. In light of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. All messages to 908 Toko Road, RD22, Stratford 4392.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020