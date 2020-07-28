PRICE, Margaret Joan
(nee Arthur):
Peacefully at Tainui Village on Sunday, 26 July 2020 aged 73. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother of the late Darren Terrill, the late Craig Terrill and stepmother of Kelly, Daniel, Darrell, Jason, and their families. Sister of Jean & the late Sandy Stinson, the late Richard Arthur, and their families. A special thank you to the staff at Tainui Village for their wonderful care. Messages to Margaret's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/margaret. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon St, New Plymouth on Thursday 30 July at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 28, 2020