ROBINSON, Margaret Alison
(Alison) (nee Murch):
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on July 19, 2019, aged 91 years. Previously of Ngaere, Taranaki. Dearly loved wife of Wes Robinson; loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Barb Robinson, Kris & Ross Mason, Lynette & Phil Astley, Francie & David Oliver, Heather & Mike Artinian; grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 6; sister and sister-in-law to Jean & Colin Smith, and the late Bob & Joan Murch. A service for Alison will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Dr, Upper Hutt, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Robinson family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed on Alison's page at www.tributes.co.nz
"A life well lived"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2019