SKEVINGTON,
Margaret Isobel (Shephard):
Passed away aged 78, on 14 January 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital. Loving wife of Richard John Skevington (deceased). Mum to John, Peter, Erin, Craig, Brett, Jan, Jeaine. Much loved sister, mother-in-law, and nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In keeping with mum's wishes she has been farewelled by her family in a small private service that was held on Saturday 18th January 2020. Big thank you to the staff at ICU and Joe, the hospital Chaplin.
"Mum, you can now rest
pain free."
