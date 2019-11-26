TUKI, Margaret Ruth
(nee Boucher):
Passed away peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home, on Monday 25th November 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved and cherished Mum and Nana of Wayne and Nicola, Carole and Kerrin MacLeod; Sarah and Deon, Jessica and James, Elizabeth and Hamish, Sam and Laura, Kelsey and Sam; and great-grandmother of Hunter and Harrison. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Tuki Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Ruth will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 29th November 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
"That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet."
"We will miss you Mum."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019