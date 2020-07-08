VELVIN, Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Errol. Loved mother of Brian and Helen (deceased), John and Jennie. Adored Grandmother of Deidre, Todd and Chanon, Lisa, and Sharlene. Loved Great-grandmother of Curtis, Luke and Kaitlyn, Lily, Jonah, Danyelle, Jasmine, Steven and Kaitlin, Colwyn, Niwa and Tae. and Great-great-grandmother to her great- great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Velvin family', c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2020