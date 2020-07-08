Margaret VELVIN

  • "To Brian & family sorry to hear of the passing of your mum..."
    - Bertie Johnstone
  • "To John, Jennie and family. Sincere sympathy to you all...."
  • "To Brian, Deidre,Todd and family. Sincere sympathy to you..."
  • "Thinking about you John and Jennie. Always tough to lose a..."
    - Delma Pike
  • "Condolences to the Velvin family. What a great age From..."
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Errol. Loved mother of Brian and Helen (deceased), John and Jennie. Adored Grandmother of Deidre, Todd and Chanon, Lisa, and Sharlene. Loved Great-grandmother of Curtis, Luke and Kaitlyn, Lily, Jonah, Danyelle, Jasmine, Steven and Kaitlin, Colwyn, Niwa and Tae. and Great-great-grandmother to her great- great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Velvin family', c/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held at Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2020
