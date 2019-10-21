WATTS, Margaret Ruth:
Suddenly but peacefully at Annie Brydon Rest Home, Hawera, on Saturday, 19th October 2019. Aged 80 years. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Norman. Loving and supportive mother of Alan and David; Grant and Cathy; Lynne and Graeme. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stan and Maree Rushton (Auckland); Deryck (deceased) and Elaine Rushton (Auckland); Marge and Gordon Eliason (both deceased); Doreen and Charlie Schuler (both deceased); Donald (deceased) and Evelyn Watts (Australia); Rosemary and Mick (deceased) Cash (New Plymouth). All messages to the Watts family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In preference to flowers, donations to the Diabetic Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Margaret at the Wesley Methodist Church, Regent Street, Hawera, on Friday, 25th October at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019