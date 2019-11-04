Margaret WHALEN

  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time Gary. Fond thoughts..."
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathy in your sad loss,..."
  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Margaret.Our thoughts go..."
  • "Garry Bernadette and David and families so sorry to read..."
    - Pat and Don Couchman
  • "Sorry to hear of Margarets passing. My condolences to you..."
    - Bruce Tobin
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

WHALEN, Margaret Annie:
Suddenly but peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Friday 1st November 2019. For 57 years, dearly beloved wife of Garry. Treasured only daughter of Isabella and David (both deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bernadette & Barry Hoy (Sydney), and David (Sarina, Australia). Loved Nana of Alexander and Mackenzie; Ryan, Peyton and Bailey. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service of celebration and farewell for Margaret at the South Taranaki RSA, Princes Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 5th November 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
