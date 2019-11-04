WHALEN, Margaret Annie:
Suddenly but peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Friday 1st November 2019. For 57 years, dearly beloved wife of Garry. Treasured only daughter of Isabella and David (both deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bernadette & Barry Hoy (Sydney), and David (Sarina, Australia). Loved Nana of Alexander and Mackenzie; Ryan, Peyton and Bailey. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service of celebration and farewell for Margaret at the South Taranaki RSA, Princes Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 5th November 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019