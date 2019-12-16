Margaretha DUDLI

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Gary &Linda Hodel
  • "Deepest sympathies to the Dudli Family. I'm sure Mum will..."
    - Lynette Gillbanks
  • "To the Dudli family, many condolences on the passing of..."
    - Louise Voullaire
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Kaponga
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Kaponga
Death Notice

DUDLI, Margaretha Agnes
(Margarit):
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Life Care Hawera, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Rudi. Devoted Mother and mother-in-law of Bernhard, Margaretha and Ueli, John and Shirley, and Esther. Proud Grandma of Maryanne, Belinda, Bernard, Richard, Ruedi, Karin, Hansueli, Michael, Jason and Steffan, Logan and Heidi. Rosary will be said for Margarit on Thursday 19 December at 7.00pm.
A service to celebrate Margarit's life will be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Kaponga on Friday 20 December, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Kaponga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Hawera Building Fund would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to the family of Margarit Dudli C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

