BELTON, Margarette:
Passed away on Wednesday, 30th October 2019, at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, with all her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Gavin for 63 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Bob; Grahame (deceased); Bruce and Sandy; Karen; Gavin and Rayma. Grandmother of Deidre and Jonathon, Heather and Bevan; Brooke, Adam and Lisa; Joseph, Gavin; Shannelle, Rosie. Great-grandmother of Dakota, Jessica and Eva. All messages to the Belton family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, 4352 or heavenaddress.com. In accordance with Maragette's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019