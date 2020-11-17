Marge REA

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to here of the passing of your mum condolences to you..."
    - Bert Johnstone
  • "Rest in Peace Nan, I will always remember the fun times and..."
    - Jackalyn Young
  • "Deepest Sympathies Tony at this difficult time. Thinking of..."
    - Dave Winefield
Death Notice


REA, Marge (née Taylor):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday November 14, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Dennis, Tony and Mary. Precious Nan of Shelley, Mark and Karl, Jackalyn and Kane. Great-Nan to ten, Great-great-Nan to one. A private cremation has been held, with a celebration of her life to follow. We sincerely wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Edmonton Meadows Rest Home, who have provided outstanding care and humour to Marge over the past four years.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.