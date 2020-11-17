REA, Marge (née Taylor):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday November 14, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Dennis, Tony and Mary. Precious Nan of Shelley, Mark and Karl, Jackalyn and Kane. Great-Nan to ten, Great-great-Nan to one. A private cremation has been held, with a celebration of her life to follow. We sincerely wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Edmonton Meadows Rest Home, who have provided outstanding care and humour to Marge over the past four years.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020