ERKES, Maria Wilhelmina:
Peacefully with Sonja by her side, on Sunday, 22 September 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (deceased) & Leanne, Frank & Andrea, Rene & Janine, Sonja & Mark, Paul & Christine, and Stuart & Carol. Cherished Oma of her 15 grandchildren and great-grandson. Donations to Alzheimer's Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Erkes' Family may be left on Maria's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maria. A Funeral Mass for Maria will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham St, New Plymouth, on Friday 27 September at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019