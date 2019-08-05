NYMAN, Maria (nee Toro):
Passed peacefully at Whanganui Hospital surrounded by her whanau, on Sunday 4 August 2019, in her 90th year.
Te mokopuna tuatahi o Toro Hetaraka raua ko Wairangi
Pi Katene.
Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jackie), and precious Mum of Te Aira, (the late) John and Tania, Ngaraina and Doug Brooks, Brian, Julie, Adrian and Sandra, (the late) Lindsay, Linda and Galvin Davidson, Annette and Mark Riddell, Te Ora and Timi Tapa, George Clarke, David Marshall, Geoff Blackman, Esta Menzies, and Raewyn Kawana. Much loved and respected Nanny of all her mokopuna. Her funeral service will be held at Aotearoa Marae, 63 Hastings Road, Okaiawa, on Wednesday 7 August at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery, McNeill Street, Whanganui, at 2.00pm.
