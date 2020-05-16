HOLM, Marian Elizabeth:
After a long life Marian left on gardening leave on Monday 11 May 2020 to join Terry. Most dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Frostie, Bob and Judy, Charles and Kristen, Tim and Mary-Anne, the late Francis, Ruth May, and Jude and Craig Cleland. Loving Granny of her 18 grandchildren and G-Gran of her 22 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Tainui Retirement Village for all their love and care. Messages for Marian's family may be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/marian. Marian's family have privately said farewell, but they will be holding a service to celebrate her amazing 97 years when gatherings are able to be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2020