BROPHY,
Marie (Mary Margaret):
8.6.1924 - 24.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Loved and respected mother of Brian and Lynne. Loved Nana of Shamus, Mark and Catherine. Great-Nana Marie of James and Thomas. Messages c/- Brophy Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marie at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 36 Cumming Street, Okato, on Tuesday 1 December 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Okato Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church Monday evening at 6.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2020