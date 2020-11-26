Marie BROPHY (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all. Karl and Jill and family xx"
    - Jill McCallum
  • "Our condolences to you Broph, Lynne and family."
    - Melanie Thompson
  • "Thinking of you all. She was a wonderful lady. Regards Ben..."
    - Ben Price
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
36 Cumming Street
Okato
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
36 Cumming Street
Okato
Death Notice

BROPHY,
Marie (Mary Margaret):
8.6.1924 - 24.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Loved and respected mother of Brian and Lynne. Loved Nana of Shamus, Mark and Catherine. Great-Nana Marie of James and Thomas. Messages c/- Brophy Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Marie at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 36 Cumming Street, Okato, on Tuesday 1 December 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Okato Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church Monday evening at 6.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2020
