HAWKINS,
Marie Jane (Dickie):
Peacefully on Sunday 7 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Neville (deceased). Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Wayne Dickie and Maree, Sheryl and Chris Watts, Paul and Donna Dickie (Australia), Trish Campbell and Karl (Auckland), Beryl and Stephen Sutton. Dearly loved Nana, Step-nana and Great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages can be sent c/- The Hawkins Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310 or shared at www.vospers.co.nz. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 12 June 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 10, 2020