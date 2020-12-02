Marie HILL

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time. Justin and Janet Jones..."
  • "To John and Families deepest sympathy on the loss of Marie...."
    - Bill & Sandra Munro
  • "Raewyn and family - so sorry to hear of your mums passing...."
    - Maree & Beau Bocock
  • "On behalf of the Taranaki Home Organ Club I wish to pass on..."
  • "To Raewyn & family, so sorry to read of your mums passing...."
    - Denise Hunt
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Burial
Following Services
Awanui Cemetery
Death Notice

HILL, Marie Agnes:
Peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday 1 December 2020, having just turned 92 the day prior. Dearly loved partner of John Todd and wife of Cecil (deceased). Cherished Mum of Peter and Sandra, Annette and Brendan, Raewyn and Gavin Brooking, and Brendan and Beth. Adored Nana and Nan-nan of Emily, Alexandra, and Victoria; Jessica; Ray, Nicky, and Shaun; Maxwell, and Olivia. Proud great-Nana of Brooke, Isaac, Molly, Isla, and Ellie. Messages to the Hill family may be left on Marie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marie. In appreciation of their outstanding care, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 4 December 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020
