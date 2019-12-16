JAMES, Marie Pamela (Pam)
(nee Weston):
13 December 1935 -
14 December 2019
Peacefully in the presence of her family in New Plymouth. Cherished wife of the late Parry. Sister of Adele and Janet. Mother and mother-in-law of Mark, David and Jo-anne, Sue and Graeme, Frances and Rob. "Ma" to Rachael, Cleone, Emily and Mark. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be left at the service. Our sincere thanks to the caring staff at Molly Ryan, Hospice Taranaki, Taranaki Base Hospital and Merrilands Medical Centre.
"Forever in our hearts"
A service for Pam will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 18 December 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019