Marie JEFFRIES

JEFFRIES, Marie Patricia:
On March 19, 2020, very suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of BJ (deceased), treasured Mum of Sandra & Steve McManaway, Gary & Joy, Claire & Paul Grainger, Warwick & Kelly, and Craig & Michelle. Much loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will be farewelling Mum in a private family service and we thank all our families, friends and Mum's friends for all your messages and phone calls, we really appreciate your kindness and support.
We will all miss Mum dearly and she will leave a real void in all our lives.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 23, 2020
