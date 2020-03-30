Marie KOWALEWSKI

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to the family R I P Aunty Marie Brian and..."
    - Brian Caskey
  • "Our condolences to the family at this time. Our prayers..."
    - Owen Kowalewski
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Gordon & Helen Souter
  • "Sometimes our deepest feelings are the hardest to express,..."
  • "With deepest sympathies to Susan, Terry, Joanne and Peter..."
    - Annette and Nigel Old
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

KOWALEWSKI,
Marie Helen (nee Thacker):
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village Rest Home on Thursday 26 March 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved mother of Susan & Robert Oliver (New Plymouth), Terry & Sheryle (Midhirst), Joanne & Wayne Hagley (Stratford), and Peter & Ana (Perth). Loved nana of her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Messages to Marie's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marie. Special thanks to the staff of Jean Sandel Rest Home (hospital wing) for their kindness and care over the past 3 years. According to mum's wishes, she has been laid to rest at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.