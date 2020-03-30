KOWALEWSKI,
Marie Helen (nee Thacker):
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village Rest Home on Thursday 26 March 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Loved mother of Susan & Robert Oliver (New Plymouth), Terry & Sheryle (Midhirst), Joanne & Wayne Hagley (Stratford), and Peter & Ana (Perth). Loved nana of her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Messages to Marie's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marie. Special thanks to the staff of Jean Sandel Rest Home (hospital wing) for their kindness and care over the past 3 years. According to mum's wishes, she has been laid to rest at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020