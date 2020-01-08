BISS, Marie-Nui (nee Love):
With much sadness Marie-Nui passed away peacefully on Monday 6 January 2020, aged 85 years. Adored wife of Ralphe for 63 years. Awesome mother and mother-in-law of Jenni and Kevin Dittmer, Jonny and Janine, Philly and Graeme Fairclough. Treasured granny of Jonny D, Amber-Jay, Kris and Lisa. Precious granny Nui to Tuakana, Matéa-Nui and Tennyson. Messages to [email protected] or c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A farewell and celebration of Nui's life will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by private committal.
"Lots of love,
take care, specials"
