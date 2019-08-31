OTENE,

Marina Ngamatimera (Niki):

In loving memory of a beloved wife, mum, mother-in-law and kui who passed away two years ago today, August 31, 2017.



Months have grown

Day by day

It's now 2 years since you went away

You are a special lady with a special face

Someone we love and can't replace

Never selfish always kind

These are some of the memories you left behind

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always forever and ever

Kia pai nga hau o te Rangi ki te ngawari me te wiri i roto i to taringa kia nui to matou aroha, ka ngaro koe, me te hiahia kia noho koe ki konei.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear;

How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

- Love from; Hec, E Piu, (Tup, Adrienne), Kev (dec), Jason, Kelly, Rhys, Sean, Jayden, Maiya, Tony (dec), Kieran, Ange, Taylen & Tyree.



