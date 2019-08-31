OTENE,
Marina Ngamatimera (Niki):
In loving memory of a beloved wife, mum, mother-in-law and kui who passed away two years ago today, August 31, 2017.
Months have grown
Day by day
It's now 2 years since you went away
You are a special lady with a special face
Someone we love and can't replace
Never selfish always kind
These are some of the memories you left behind
Your presence we miss
Your memory we treasure
Loving you always forever and ever
Kia pai nga hau o te Rangi ki te ngawari me te wiri i roto i to taringa kia nui to matou aroha, ka ngaro koe, me te hiahia kia noho koe ki konei.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear;
How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.
- Love from; Hec, E Piu, (Tup, Adrienne), Kev (dec), Jason, Kelly, Rhys, Sean, Jayden, Maiya, Tony (dec), Kieran, Ange, Taylen & Tyree.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019