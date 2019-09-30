Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a long, brave battle with cancer, on Friday 27th September 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Ray and the late Edie McMillian. Dearly loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and Rimu Tahuaroa, Iain and Tina, Hamish and Amanda. Greatly loved Nana of her seven grandchildren. The family wish to express their appreciation for the exceptional and wonderful care from Omahanui Health Care and Hospice Taranaki. All messages to the Hislop family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Marion will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, Thursday 3rd October at 10.30am, followed by private cremation in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block, New Plymouth.







HISLOP, Marion Ann:Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a long, brave battle with cancer, on Friday 27th September 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Ray and the late Edie McMillian. Dearly loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and Rimu Tahuaroa, Iain and Tina, Hamish and Amanda. Greatly loved Nana of her seven grandchildren. The family wish to express their appreciation for the exceptional and wonderful care from Omahanui Health Care and Hospice Taranaki. All messages to the Hislop family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Marion will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, Thursday 3rd October at 10.30am, followed by private cremation in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, Bell Block, New Plymouth. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019

