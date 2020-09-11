Marion MACARTHUR

  • "So sad to read of your loss George. Too young and too..."
    - Mitty Grant
  • "We will always treasure the good times and friendship we..."
    - Ruth & Gary
  • "George (Bro ) and whanau.I am so saddened to hear of the..."
    - Shirley Done
  • "Our sincere sympathy to you George and your family. Nell..."
  • "George, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

MacARTHUR,
Marion Louise:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 9 September 2020, 67 years young. Treasured wife and best friend of George. Adored Mum of Hira and Karla, Paul and Kylee, and Philip. Special friend of Jasmin. Loving Grandma of Emma, and Amanda and loved Nana-Marion of Taaniko. Life-long bestie of Ailsa. A much loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to so many. In appreciation of their outstanding care of Marion, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Messages to the MacArthur family may be left on Marion's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marion. Invited family and friends will celebrate Marion's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 14 September at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Marion's wider community are welcome to view her service via her tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2020
