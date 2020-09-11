MacARTHUR,
Marion Louise:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 9 September 2020, 67 years young. Treasured wife and best friend of George. Adored Mum of Hira and Karla, Paul and Kylee, and Philip. Special friend of Jasmin. Loving Grandma of Emma, and Amanda and loved Nana-Marion of Taaniko. Life-long bestie of Ailsa. A much loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to so many. In appreciation of their outstanding care of Marion, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Messages to the MacArthur family may be left on Marion's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marion. Invited family and friends will celebrate Marion's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 14 September at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Marion's wider community are welcome to view her service via her tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2020