WILLIAMS, Marion Bernice:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 5 July 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved Wife of the late Brian. Much loved Mother of Michael and the late Carol. Loved Nana of Michael & Tracey, Aaron & Tracy, Gia & Joe Rowe and the late Keely. Loved Great-Nana of Taylah, Kieren, Mattie, Tyler and Amber. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Williams family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Marion will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 10 July at 10.30am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2019