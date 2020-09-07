Marita COXHEAD

Guest Book
  • "Will miss you Marita. Your sparkly personality will live..."
    - Derryn and Keith Whyte
  • "Thinking of you all as you farewell your beautiful vibrant..."
    - Wendy Dobson
  • "Deepest sympathy on your lose of Marita she's was a vibrant..."
  • "to Barry & family, happy memories from years past. Deepest..."
  • "To Barry & Family, Please accept our deepest sympathy in..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
TSB Hub
Camberwell Road
Hawera
View Map
Death Notice

COXHEAD, Marita Joy:
Sadly on Friday 4th September 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mum of Angie and Keith, Jo, Claire, and Vanessa. Adored nana of her 11 grandchildren, and her first great-grandson. A celebration of Marita's life will be held at the TSB Hub, Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Wednesday 9th September 2020, at 1.00pm. Due to Covid 19 Level 2, this service is limited to invited guests, however a livestream may be accessed by clicking the link:
https://www.hardingsfunerals. co.nz/coxhead-marita-joy/ Private cremation thereafter.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2020
