COXHEAD, Marita Joy:
Sadly on Friday 4th September 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mum of Angie and Keith, Jo, Claire, and Vanessa. Adored nana of her 11 grandchildren, and her first great-grandson. A celebration of Marita's life will be held at the TSB Hub, Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Wednesday 9th September 2020, at 1.00pm. Due to Covid 19 Level 2, this service is limited to invited guests, however a livestream may be accessed by clicking the link:
https://www.hardingsfunerals. co.nz/coxhead-marita-joy/ Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2020