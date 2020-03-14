ORMOND,
Marjorie Rongorongo:
05.02.1933 - 09.03.2020
Peacefully passed away on Monday, 9th March 2020. Loved and adored by Norm, Henry, Tom, Johnny and their families, her extended families and friends. Her family would like to acknowledge the care given to Mum from Hawera and New Plymouth Emergency Services, and the wonderful staff of Taranaki Base Hospital, Ward 2A. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held.
"We held your hand and now we hold you in our hearts"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020