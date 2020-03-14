Marjorie ORMOND (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Marjories passing, my thoughts are with..."
    - Diana McCallum
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - SUE CANN
  • "Fond memories of Marge working in the old Men's Ward,..."
    - Alan & Jean Hughes
  • "To Norm, Henry, Tom and Johnny, and your whanau katoa, our..."
    - Ngaraina Brooks
  • "Norm & family Just read about Marg,s passing. We still..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

ORMOND,
Marjorie Rongorongo:
05.02.1933 - 09.03.2020
Peacefully passed away on Monday, 9th March 2020. Loved and adored by Norm, Henry, Tom, Johnny and their families, her extended families and friends. Her family would like to acknowledge the care given to Mum from Hawera and New Plymouth Emergency Services, and the wonderful staff of Taranaki Base Hospital, Ward 2A. In accordance with her wishes, a private cremation has been held.
"We held your hand and now we hold you in our hearts"

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
