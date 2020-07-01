Mark BURTON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Debra. Thinking of you at this sad time. Sending love,..."
    - Bridget West
  • "Dear Debra. Sharing in your sadness as we remember Mark...."
    - Margaret Grant
  • "Debra, so sorry to read of Mark's passing. Thinking of you."
    - Glenice Orr
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time...."
  • "Debra, it is with real sadness we read of Marks passing...."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

BURTON, Mark:
Following a battle with cancer, Mark, aged 73 years, passed away at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday 27 June 2020. He was Debra's beloved husband, Mr B and soulmate for 20 years. Mark was a very respected and loved father, father-in-law and grandad of Andrew, Patrycja, Natalja and Anya (Auckland), and Daniel and Marta (Melbourne). He was a dearly loved son of Lettie and Toby (both dec), and dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Sue and John Geraghty, Peter and Lynne Burton (Levin) and families. A caring and respected stepfather of Steven, Richard and Melissa Turner and partners. Brother-in-law and friend of Brenda and Don Barrett (Lower Hutt), and Robyn and Brian Warburton (Titahi Bay) and families. Respected son-in-law of Murray (dec) and Jocelyn Smith (Lower Hutt). Messages to 'The Burton Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Mark's family invite friends to share a service to celebrate his life on Saturday 4 July at 2.00pm, in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, which will be followed by a private family cremation.
"May the golf balls fly long and straight and the sun shine forever. A gentle man who will be greatly missed both on and off the golf course".

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2020
