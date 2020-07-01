BURTON, Mark:
Following a battle with cancer, Mark, aged 73 years, passed away at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday 27 June 2020. He was Debra's beloved husband, Mr B and soulmate for 20 years. Mark was a very respected and loved father, father-in-law and grandad of Andrew, Patrycja, Natalja and Anya (Auckland), and Daniel and Marta (Melbourne). He was a dearly loved son of Lettie and Toby (both dec), and dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Sue and John Geraghty, Peter and Lynne Burton (Levin) and families. A caring and respected stepfather of Steven, Richard and Melissa Turner and partners. Brother-in-law and friend of Brenda and Don Barrett (Lower Hutt), and Robyn and Brian Warburton (Titahi Bay) and families. Respected son-in-law of Murray (dec) and Jocelyn Smith (Lower Hutt). Messages to 'The Burton Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Mark's family invite friends to share a service to celebrate his life on Saturday 4 July at 2.00pm, in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, which will be followed by a private family cremation.
"May the golf balls fly long and straight and the sun shine forever. A gentle man who will be greatly missed both on and off the golf course".
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2020