BURTON, Mark:
On behalf of the Burton, Turner and Geraghty families I would like to thank friends, Mark's work colleagues, golf buddies, neighbours and my former patients for their acts of kindness and support during the last 5 months of Mark's life. It was a tough road through lockdown and afterwards. Mark enjoyed the contact. Also thank you to the staff at Taranaki Hospice, Abraham's Funeral Home and Sam Bennett (celebrant) for your professionalism and empathy. His funeral was certainly a celebration of his life. - Debra
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020