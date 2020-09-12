Mark COWLING

Guest Book
  • "To Carol, Graham, Russell and family, Our love and thoughts..."
    - Jill Harrison
  • "Carol, Graham and family, Sending sincerest sympathy to you..."
    - Beryl Hunt
  • "My thoughts are with you Graham,Carol and family."
    - George Mason
  • "Having lost our 45 year old son 2 years ago we really..."
  • "So sad to hear of your loss and sending love and prayers to..."
    - Marie Fonseka
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

COWLING, Mark Graham:
Tragically taken from us on Sunday, September 6, 2020; aged 44 years. Much loved younger son of Graham and Carol, younger brother of Russell and Tracey, Fiancê of Rebecca and father of Melaine, former partner of Jodi Allen, adored father of Joshua and Conner Cowling, uncle of Sana and Michelle Cowling and Ashton Hatchard, great-uncle of Lilith, and a cousin of many. A Memorial service for Mark will be held in Vospers Funeral Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, at a later date, details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.