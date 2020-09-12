COWLING, Mark Graham:
Tragically taken from us on Sunday, September 6, 2020; aged 44 years. Much loved younger son of Graham and Carol, younger brother of Russell and Tracey, Fiancê of Rebecca and father of Melaine, former partner of Jodi Allen, adored father of Joshua and Conner Cowling, uncle of Sana and Michelle Cowling and Ashton Hatchard, great-uncle of Lilith, and a cousin of many. A Memorial service for Mark will be held in Vospers Funeral Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, at a later date, details to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2020