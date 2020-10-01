BENSLEY,
Marlene Ann (nee Birkett):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 29th September 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Alf for over 66 years. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Kelly and Ratko, Carolyn, Jennie, and Lisa and Gary. Much loved Grandmother to Alex; Jamie, Shay; Melissa and Sophie. A service for Marlene will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020