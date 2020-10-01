Marlene BENSLEY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your families loss of a very lovely lady..."
    - Katherine Conaglen
  • "Our love, prayers and condolences to Alf and the family...."
    - Joe Gray
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time Such a..."
    - Pam Moller
  • "Such a sad time for you all Had some wonderful times with..."
    - cynthia wolland
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

BENSLEY,
Marlene Ann (nee Birkett):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 29th September 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Alf for over 66 years. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Kelly and Ratko, Carolyn, Jennie, and Lisa and Gary. Much loved Grandmother to Alex; Jamie, Shay; Melissa and Sophie. A service for Marlene will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020
