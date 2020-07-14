Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vospers Funeral Home 257 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki 067590912 Death Notice



(Rangitemaaha John):

Marney passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 82. He had lived well and with determination, despite significant health challenges and severely grieving the loss of his wonderful wife Diane, who passed away 29 May 2015. Marney has reluctantly left his children Eve, Charlie, Adrian, Keri and their families, including his nine grandchildren, plus adopted Scots (McGowan-Green family), all of whom he loved dearly. He is survived by brothers Autry, Kevin and Oscar, having been predeceased by 16 other siblings and his mother Kyra and father Henare. The aroha of his brothers, whanaunga and friends has been a great support for Marney, especially during recent years. Special mention goes to Dr Peter Egli and the Family Health Centre team, the tireless team at Vivian Pharmacy and doctors and staff of TDHB. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice and/or Cancer Society would be much appreciated and can be left at the Crematorium. A service to celebrate Marney's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, 629 Junction Road, at 2.00pm, on Thursday 16 July 2020.







