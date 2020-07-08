Martin EASTMENT

Death Notice

EASTMENT, Martin Ward:
Peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital on Monday, 6 July 2020. Loved husband of Lisbeth for 35 years. Dear Dad of Esmé and Matt, and Sebastian. Loved son of Tom and Gaby (both dec), brother of Susan, Penny (dec), and Margaret (dec). In accordance with Martin's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be preferred. All messages to the Eastment Family c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2020
