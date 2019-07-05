MANU, Martin John:
Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on 3 July 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Noeline. Loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Shane Butler, Peri Manu, Erin and Desai Gupwell. Devoted koko of Kara, Tane and Molly Butler, Wiremu and Kupa Gupwell. Respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the extended Manu and Curd families. Martin will be at Puniho Marae from Friday morning until his Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 36 Cumming Street, Okato, on Saturday 6 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Okato Cemetery.
'Requiescat in Pace'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 5 to July 6, 2019