  • "Farewell Marty, I really enjoyed working along side you in..."
    - Sharon Gecse (Rookes)
  • "Our thoughts are with you Noelene-we remember Marty with..."
    - Holly and Peter Savage
  • "To Noelene and family. Our deepest sympathy at the loss of..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Remember your dad from my..."
    - Tarsha Vile
  • "To Noelene, Maria, Peri and Erin, so sorry to hear of..."
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

MANU, Martin John:
Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on 3 July 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Noeline. Loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Shane Butler, Peri Manu, Erin and Desai Gupwell. Devoted koko of Kara, Tane and Molly Butler, Wiremu and Kupa Gupwell. Respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the extended Manu and Curd families. Martin will be at Puniho Marae from Friday morning until his Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 36 Cumming Street, Okato, on Saturday 6 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Okato Cemetery.
'Requiescat in Pace'

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 5 to July 6, 2019
