BAYLIS, Mary Elizabeth
(nee Beanland):
Passed suddenly, after a short illness, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Friday 24th January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Ian. Much loved mother of Pete, Delwyn, and Tony and Carolyn. Dearly loved grandmother of Greer, Abbey, and Thomas. All messages may be sent to "The Baylis Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Mary will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020