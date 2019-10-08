BOVEY, Mary Mcllwraith:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R in the early hours of Monday morning, 7 October 2019, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Mary & Ian Culver, Robert, Phillip & Cathy, and Sarah & Brendan Hareb. Loved Grandma of Rebecca, Daniel, and Matthew; Karin, Nikki, and Jeremy; Jacqueline, Ashley, and Rose; John (deceased), Zane, Jasmine, and Shayna, and all her great and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Bovey Family may be left on Mary's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/mary. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Juliet Street, Stratford, on Wednesday 9 October at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019