CAMPBELL, Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Taurima Rest Home, New Plymouth, on 16th April 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Francis John Campbell, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn (Fay) and Paul, Clinton (John) and Maxeen, Calvin and Carol, Kayvon and John, Carlyle and Debbie, Nigel and Jay. Much loved "Nana on the Farm" by her 13 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Tributes to Mary may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices or all communications to C.F. Clarke, 131 Coronation Avenue, New Plymouth. According to Mum's wishes and current circumstances, a private family farewell has been held.
'Her garden was her pride and joy and was her happy place. A dedicated toiler
now at peace.'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020