CHAINEY, Mary
Elizabeth Lorraine (Betty):
Peacefully at Riverside on 19th September 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Les and loved and adored mother of Michael and Carol, Alison and Lisa, Paul and Karen, Ian and Greg and Kath. Loved Grandmother of Naomi, Jennie and Tom, Kris, Sam and Tom, Jack, Tara and Ross, Sharlea and Frank, and Great-Grandmother of Brodie. Betty's family give a sincere thank you to the staff and management of Riverside for their care of Betty over the last 20 months of her life. In accordance with Betty's wishes a family gathering has taken place. All messages to the Chainey family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340.
"An Alzheimer sufferer at peace at last."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019