CUSTERS, Mary (May)
(nee MacKenzie):
Passed suddenly, but peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 29th October 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Wim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Tony Vickers, and Steven and Araceli. Special friend of Kirsty McDonald. Dearly loved Grandma to Aleisha and Dylan, Danni, Georgia, Talor, Ashleigh, and Nicole. All messages may be sent to "The Custers Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with May's wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019