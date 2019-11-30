DAVIES,
Mary Kay (nee Tregerthen):
On 29 November 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy, Elizabeth and David, Sharon and Kevin. Nana of 9 and great-nana of 20. A service for Mary will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Selwyn Road, Howick, on Wednesday 4 December at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Seasons (Howick) can be made online at bit.ly/mkdavies2911.
Cared for by:
Resthaven Funerals
Ph 09 533 7493
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019