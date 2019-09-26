PIRIKAHU, Mary Neehi:
On 24th September 2019, in Whanganui, surrounded by her whaanau. Waverley resident for 60 years. Aged 80 years (03.10.1938). Beloved and cherished wife of the late Te Ngaruru (Lou) Pirikahu. Forever loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Nan and Stephen Smith, Rene, Roz and John Jamieson, Veronica and Aropeta Sullivan, Vincent and Leemarie, Diana, Nico and Donna, Cele and Mare Ponga, Mark and Sandrina, Timi and Sharlene, Jaevina and Moringa. Treasured kuia of all her mokopuna, mokomoko and kuikui to Te Kuini Armaleah me Te Kingi Khyrie. The service for Mere will be held at Pakaraka Marae, Main Road, Maxwell, on Friday 27th September 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery. Hakari back at the marae.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019