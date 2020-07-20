STAPLES,
Mary Irene (nee Bruce)
17.10.1919 – 17.7.2020
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on 17th July. Beloved wife of Theo (deceased 15th March 2020) for 76 years. Treasured and devoted mother to Jocelyn and Chris Beath, Aubrey and Sandra Staples. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary and Theo will shine bright in the heavens now together again
Grateful thanks for the love, compassion and care shown to Mary by the nurses and caregivers at Molly Ryan and the care and patience shown Mary at Summerset in her final days. A special mention to Dr Irina Danych for her loving care of Mary over the last few years. A celebration will take place at Vospers Funeral Home at 2.30pm on Tuesday 21st July 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2020