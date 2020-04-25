TIPLER, Mary Therese
(nee Charteris):
Passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital with her family around her on Monday 20 April 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred (her beloved Freddie). Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sue (both deceased), Margaret (deceased) and Raey Butterworth, Therese and Blair Todd, Carole, Kevin and Marg (Adelaide), Don (Mel), Malcolm (Mac) and Joan. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother of her many grandchildren. Beloved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Dearly loved by many"
Messages for Mary's family may be left at www.vospers.co.nz or posted to the Tipler Family, c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday 28 April 2020 at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at 1.00pm, if you wish to share in this mass please email [email protected]nz by Tuesday afternoon. The family knows that Mary will be missed by so many people and there will be a chance for you to say goodbye to her at a memorial mass followed by a 'get-together' once restrictions are lifted.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020