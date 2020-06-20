TIPLER, Mary Therese:

Mary's family wish to thank all who supported them following the death of such a loved and treasured mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunty and friend. The cards, messages, flowers and baking were much appreciated. A special thank you to Fr Peter Brockhill for praying the Rosary, Fr Vui Hoang for celebrating Requiem Mass; Pretheeva and Harini Fernando for the beautiful music and Graeme Tidswell for the livestream. To Jacqueline, Mike, Brent and Janine from Vospers, the care and guidance you provided will always be remembered. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

God bless you all.



